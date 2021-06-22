Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara to Star in A.I. Drama Class of '09 for FX on Hulu

RELATED STORIES Anatomy of an Emmy-Worthy Scene: Snowfall's Amin Joseph and Director Carl Seaton Break Down Jerome's 'Beast Mode' Moment

FX vets Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Kate Mara (A Teacher, Pose) are set as leads in FX on Hulu’s Class of ’09, an eight-episode suspense thriller greenlit at FX on Hulu, TVLine has learned.

The limited series follows a class of FBI agents in “a near future where the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence,” according to the official logline.

Henry will play Tayo Miller, “one of the most brilliant and unorthodox Agents ever to join the Bureau.” Miller is described as “a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution, but to remake it entirely.”

Mara, meanwhile, will appear as Amy Poet, “a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation.”

Class of ’09 hails from executive producer/writer Tom Rob Smith (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) and EPs Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (American Crime Story, Y: The Last Man, Pose). Nellie Reed (Y: The Last Man) is also a producer.

“Class of ’09 brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to several of FX’s most distinctive and successful series from American Crime Story and Pose to Atlanta and A Teacher,” FX’s President of Original Programming Gina Balian said in a statement. “With a story from Tom Rob Smith, produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, Class of ’09 is primed to reimagine the course of justice in this unique and timely thriller.”

FX recently announced its slate of originals earmarked for late summer/early fall, including American Horror Story Season 10 (Wednesday, Aug. 25), What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 (Thursday, Sept. 2) and Impeachment: American Crime Story (Tuesday, Sept. 7). Over on FX on Hulu, you’ll find American Horror Stories (on Thursday, July 15), Reservation Dogs (on Monday, Aug. 9), the aforementioned Y: The Last Man (on Monday, Sept. 13) and B.J. Novak’s untitled anthology series (on Thursday, Sept. 16).

Will you (eventually) add Class of ’09 to your FX on Hulu watchlist?