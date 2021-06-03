Impeachment: American Crime Story, What We Do in the Shadows, Y: The Last Man and More Get Premiere Dates

This fall, FX is going to party like it’s 1998.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, which will chronicle the late 1990s scandal centering on President Bill Clinton, will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10/9c, the cable network announced Thursday.

The anthology series’ long-awaited follow-up to The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace will take on “the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century,” per the official logline.

The cast includes Edie Falco as Hilary Clinton, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Tripp, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, Annaleigh Ashford as Jones and Billy Eichner as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 will get underway a few days earlier, premiering on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 10 pm. The new season will kick off with the housemates in a panic about how to handle Guillermo after discovering that he’s a vampire killer.

FX also announced that Y: The Last Man, based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s popular D.C. Comics title, will begin streaming on Monday, Sept. 13, on FX on Hulu. The series “traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a catacylsmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome, but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey,” the show’s synopsis states. “The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.” Ben Schnetzer, Diane Lane and Amber Tamblyn star.

In addition to laying out dates for American Horror Story: Double Feature and the AHS spinoff American Horror Stories, the network said that the comedy Reservation Dogs will begin streaming on Monday, Aug. 9, on FX on Hulu; Archer will return for Season 12 on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 10 pm on FXX; and B.J. Novak’s untitled anthology series will get underway by streaming its first two episodes on Thursday, Sept. 16, on FX on Hulu.