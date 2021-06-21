Power Book II: Ghost: Berto Colon, Two More Promoted Ahead of Season 2

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Bless the Harts Ends on Low Note; Golf, Olympic Trials Lead Night

Lorenzo Tejada’s reign of power doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon: Power Book II: Ghost has promoted the actor who plays him ahead of the show’s return.

Orange Is the New Black alum Berto Colon will be a series regular when the Starz drama comes back for Season 2, TVLine has learned. In addition, two other recurring players will be upped to series regular, as well: Paton Ashbrook, who plays prosecutor Jenny Sullivan, and Alix Lapri, who plays Tariq’s former Choate classmate Effie Morales.

Viewers will recall that Jenny was prosecuting Tasha St. Patrick until the U.S. Attorney’s office took over. Then, toward the end of the season, the lawyer started sleeping with Cooper Saxe. In Season 2, Jenny will be on the hunt to prosecute Jabari Reynolds’ killer… but she won’t know that the killer’s defense attorney, Saxe (in league with Davis MacLean), will use any advantage he has — such as access to her briefcase? — to win.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Tejada’s need to control his drug operation will clash with the way Monique runs the business (and her desire to keep their kids safe). Per the official logline, “Lorenzo becomes intrigued by some secrets Monet has been keeping from him — and a conflict grows that threatens to split the Tejada family in two.”

And Yale student Effie will align with Tariq and Brayden as she grows her drug business, which will cause her to examine where best to lay her loyalties.

In related news, Lahmard Tate, first seen in Power Season 6, will reprise his role of Kamaal Tate, older brother to onetime gubernatorial hopeful Rashad Tate. But when Kamaal becomes involved in the investigation at Stansfield, it could put his career in jeopardy.