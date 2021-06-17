The Challenge Renewed for Season 37

RELATED STORIES The Challenge: Double Agents Finale Recap: Which Duo Took Home That Fat $900,000 Prize? Plus — Grade It!

The Challenge: Double Agents Finale Recap: Which Duo Took Home That Fat $900,000 Prize? Plus — Grade It! The Challenge: All Stars Finale Recap: Which OG Challenger Took Home the Whopping $500K? Plus, Grade It!

Host TJ Lavin isn’t finished with the “agents” just yet: MTV has renewed The Challenge for Season 37, the network announced on Thursday.

The new season will take place in Croatia, Lavin revealed in a teaser (watch it above), as contestants continue to endure difficult terrain, extreme stunts and brutal eliminations to walk away the winner.

“This is going to be the most epic season yet,” Lavin teased in the short clip.

A full cast list and premiere date for the new season will be announced later.

In the Season 36 finale of The Challenge: Double Agents, Big Brother‘s Amber Borzotra and Chris “CT” Tamburello walked away victorious with $450,000 each, beating out competition that included runners-up Cory Wharton and Kam Williams, in addition to Leroy Garrett, Nany Gonzalez, Fessy Shafaat and Kaycee Clark.

In addition, spinoff series The Challenge: All Stars also crowned its winner, with Road Rules: Semester at Sea veteran Yes Duffy cashing a check for $500,000 after not appearing on a season for over 18 years. (The All Stars offshoot is still awaiting renewal from streamer Paramount+.)

Psyched to see another installment of The Challenge on the way? And who do you hope to see back for more madness? Tell us in the Comments below!