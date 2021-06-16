Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James and 4 Others Join Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Apple TV+'s Surface Thriller

RELATED STORIES Truth Be Told Season 2: Kate Hudson Asks Octavia Spencer to Catch a Killer -- Get Premiere Date and Trailer

Truth Be Told Season 2: Kate Hudson Asks Octavia Spencer to Catch a Killer -- Get Premiere Date and Trailer For All Mankind Season 3: Blacklist Vet Edi Gathegi Joins Cast as Series Regular

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and 2020 Emmy nominee Stephan James are among the half-dozen additions to Surface, Apple TV+‘s psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Created by Veronica West (High Fidelity) and to be directed by Sam Miller (I May Destroy You), Surface is described as an “elevated thriller about a woman’s quest to rebuild her life after a suicide attempt, and her struggle to remember — and understand — everything that led up to the moment when she jumped.”

Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Bly Manor) has been cast James, husband of the aforementioned Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) and a well-connected partner at a venture capital firm, while James (Homecoming, #Freerayshawn) will play Baden, an undercover cop with a strong connection to Sophie.

Additionally, Ari Graynor (Mrs. America, Bad Teacher) will play Caroline, an heiress and old friend of both Sophie and James; François Arnaud (Midnight Texas, Blindspot) has been cast as Harrison, a colleague and friend of James; Marianne Jean Baptiste (Blindspot, Without a Trace) will play Hannah, Sophie’s therapist; and Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) will portray Eliza, a mysterious woman that connects to Sophie’s past.

And yes, we have new series titled Surface and Invasion in the works, and it is not 2005.