Alien Invasion Forces Mankind to Take a Stand in Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Drama Teaser

Apple TV+ has released both a teaser and a fall launch date for Invasion, its upcoming sci-fi drama from Simon Kinberg (The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters).

Directed by Emmy nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist), the 10-episode season will premiere Friday, Oct. 22 with its first three episodes, followed by weekly releases.

Set across multiple continents, the series follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The cast includes Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) as Sheriff John Bell Tyson, a weathered rural lawman on the verge of retirement; Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) as Trevante Ward, a soldier stationed in Afghanistan; Golshifteh Farahani (Gen: Lock) as Aneesha Malik, a first generation Syrian immigrant, wife and mother living in Long Island. and Firas Nassar (Sirens) as her businessman husband Ahmed; and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2) as Mitsuki, a mission control staffer in Japan’s JASA space program.

William Fichtner and Eddie Cibrian are nowhere to be seen. #2005callback