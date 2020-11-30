Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in Surface, Psychological Thriller at Apple TV+

RELATED STORIES Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special: Ariana Grande, J-Hud and More Join the Queen in Apple TV+ Trailer

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to Surface, a psychological thriller by Veronica West (High Fidelity) and starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

No plot details were made available, but let’s go ahead and assume it’s not a reboot of the 2005 Lake Bell series about strange sea creatures. That’s a safe bet.

West, who created and wrote the original series (and whose credits also include Dexter), will serve as executive producer alongside Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. In addition to fronting the drama, Mbatha-Raw will also be as co-executive producer.

Mbatha-Raw’s previous TV credits include Season 1 of Apple TV’s own The Morning Show, Netflix’s The Cloverfield Paradox, Black Mirror‘s Emmy-winning “San Junipero” installment, Touch and Undercovers.

She also reportedly has a role in Disney+’s upcoming, Tom Hiddleston-led Marvel’s Loki series, though no details have been revealed about her character.