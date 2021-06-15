Ratings: Bachelorette, CBS Rerun Lead Night; Republic of Sarah Opens Low

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette this week drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, dipping a bit from its season opener yet still (but barely) leading Monday in the demo. Who Is Most Likely to Save a Cancelled Show?

Leading out of that, Celebrity Dating Game debuted to 2.6 mil, a 0.4 rating and an average TVLine reader grade of “D-“; read recap.

Over on CBS, a Neighborhood rerun claimed Monday’s biggest audience, with 3.5 million viewers.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | All American (800K/0.3) ticked up, while The Republic of Sarah debuted to just 450K and a 0.1 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B”; read recap) — though that marks an 11 percent bigger audience than Black Lightning‘s farewell run averaged.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.5 mil/0.7) ticked up, while Housebroken (980K/0.3) and Duncanville (660K/0.2) were steady.

NBC | U.S. Olympic trials coverage averaged 2.9 mil and a 0.5.

