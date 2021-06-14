DC's Stargirl Meets Green Lantern's Daughter in Season 2 Trailer

RELATED STORIES Summer TV Calendar: 110 Premiere and Finale Dates to Save!

Summer TV Calendar: 110 Premiere and Finale Dates to Save! Batwoman Recap: Arrow's Diggle Drops by to Help Luke -- Plus, Who Died?

Courtney Whitmore is green with… curiosity?… in the first trailer for Season 2 of DC’s Stargirl.

Released on Monday, the first and long-awaited batch of footage from the well-received superhero series’ sophomore run introduces Ysa Penarejo (Netflix’s Project Mc2, Brat TV’s Red Ruby) as the aforementioned Jade, who as established in 1983’s All-Star Squadron #25, at least, is the daughter of Green Lantern Alan Scott and Rose Canton.

The bulk of the trailer above, however, deals with Courtney (played by Brec Bassinger) and her want to keep on crimefighting, even if, as her sidekicks point out, the Injustice Society seems down for the count. Can Court find the proper balance between mild-mannered high school and fulfilling her cosmic staff-given destiny?

In addition to Penarejo, the new castings for Season 2 — which premieres Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9/8c, exclusively this time around on The CW — include Nick Tarabay (Arrow) as Eclipso (get a first look), Jonathan Cake (The Affair) as Injustice Society alum The Shade, and The Flash‘s own John Wesley Shipp, who will guest-star as Golden Age speedster Jay Garrick.

Want scoop on Stargirl, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.