DC's Stargirl Season 2 First Look: Eclipso Unleashes an Ancient Evil

The Shiv is going to hit the fan in Season 2 of DC’s Stargirl, when the ancient evil unleashed by the titular hero’s arch nemesis takes (very grisly) form — and TVLine has your exclusive first look.

In one of the Season 1 finale’s multiple epilogues, Cindy aka Shiv (played by Meg DeLacy) rummaged through the dearly departed Magician’s storage locker, looking for a diamond shard inside of which seemed to reside the iconic DC villain known as Eclipso. As reported back in October, Arrow alum Nick Tarabay will play the ancient entity of corruption and vengeance, who is described as physically imposing and frightening. Brimming with a cold, terrifying darkness, Eclipso exploits the flaws of others, reveling in the impure and sinful, sadistically feeding off the dark side of humanity.

Get your first look at Eclipso down below.

In addition to Tarabay, also new for Season 2 — which is on track to premiere this summer, exclusively on The CW — are Jonathan Cake (The Affair), recurring as Injustice Society alum The Shade, and The Flash‘s own John Wesley Shipp, guest-starring as Golden Age speedster Jay Garrick.

