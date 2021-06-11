Kristin Kreuk Joins Jack Reacher Series at Amazon in Reunion With Former Smallville Co-Star Alan Ritchson

RELATED STORIES Milo Ventimiglia Joins Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, Reuniting with Gilmore Boss Amy Sherman-Palladino

Less than three months after Burden of Truth‘s cancellation, Kristin Kreuk has secured her next TV gig — a role in Amazon Prime’s Jack Reacher series (opposite her former Smallville co-star Alan Ritchson!).

In Lee Child’s best-selling Jack Reacher novels, the towering, hulking title character (played here by Ritchson) is a former military policeman who now roams the United States taking odd jobs. Season 1 of the Amazon series — which will be titled, simply, Reacher — will be based on the first book, 1997’s Killing Floor.

Kreuk — whose extensive TV resume also includes Beauty & the Beast — will play Charlie, a refined former debutante who is living the Country Club life with her husband Hubble (Good Witch‘s Marc Bendavid), but who is much tougher than she appears.

Ritchson recurred on Smallville as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, while Kreuk starred as, of course, Lana Lang.

Meanwhile, What We Do in the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillén is also joining the Reacher ensemble as Jasper, the local medical examiner who is suddenly overwhelmed and terrified by multiple murders in his small town.

Other casting additions include Willie C. Carpenter (Devious Maids) as the town barber, Currie Graham (The Rookie) as a beloved longtime resident with a dark side, and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Young Reacher.

They all join the previously cast Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie), Willa Fitzgerald (Scream) and Bruce McGill (Rizzoli & Isles).

Nick Santora (Scorpion) is attached to write and serve as showrunner; Child is also an EP.