Burden of Truth to End With Season 4

It’s case closed for Burden of Truth: The Canadian legal drama, which airs Stateside on The CW, will end with its fourth season.

The show’s official Facebook page announced the news, revealing that this Thursday’s episode (on Canadian broadcaster CBC) will serve as the series closer. “After four incredible seasons, we’re bringing our Burden of Truth story to its conclusion in tonight’s series finale,” the post said. “We are so proud of the stories we’ve been able to tell each season, especially those related to social justice. We’re also tremendously appreciative of the support we’ve received from our fans worldwide, and are particularly grateful to the communities in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, for being so welcoming to our crew.”

“We’re incredibly proud of Burden of Truth and are honoured that the show resonated with so many viewers worldwide,” executive producers Ilana Frank, ICF Films, Linda Pope, and Kyle Irving, Eagle Vision, said in a statement to TV, eh? “When we began this season, we knew our story was coming to its natural end with a meaningful conclusion for Joanna, Billy, and the entire cast of characters. We’re thankful to the communities in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, where we filmed our show, and our tremendous cast, helmed by Kristin Kreuk and Peter Mooney, for bringing ground-breaking stories to life. We also appreciate the steadfast support of our production partners at eOne, as well as our broadcasters CBC and The CW, on four tremendous seasons of Burden of Truth.”

The series stars Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) and Peter Mooney (Rookie Blue) as law firm partners Joanna Chang and Billy Crawford, who take on against-the-odds cases. The pair also entered into a romantic relationship in Season 3, which featured an unexpected pregnancy. The finale concluded with the couple on the verge of becoming parents, as the end of the episode jumped forward in time to reveal a very pregnant Joanna at their Crawford Chang office, where business was bustling.

In the fourth season, which does not yet have a premiere date at The CW, “a mining company reopens a dormant mine outside Millwood,” so Joanna and Billy “step in to protect a local woman’s home from certain destruction,” per the official synopsis. “When the mine swiftly retaliates, Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried secret from her past and scramble to protect the future of her career and her family. As both sides prepare for war with the fate of Millwood at stake, Joanna and Billy must juggle their life with a newborn with waging a legal battle against a corporate titan.”

