Amazon's Jack Reacher Series Casts Titans' Alan Ritchson in Title Role

Alan Ritchson, who is 6-foot-3 by some accounts (and may be even taller!), has landed the highly coveted, highly scrutinized title role in Amazon’s Jack Reacher series.

Ritchson’s previous TV credits include DC Universe’s Titans (where he has played the superhero known as Hawk), Syfy’s one-and-done-but-glorious Blood Drive, and Smallville (as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman).

Based on the character from Lee Child’s best-selling novels, Season 1 of the Amazon series will be based on the first Jack Reacher book, 1997’s The Killing Floor. Nick Santora (Scorpion) is attached to write and serve as showrunner; Child is also an EP.

“Lee Child has created an incredible character and world,” Santora previously said in a statement. “It will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child’s books – and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series. He is the pulse of Reacher.” Added Child, “I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me.”

In the Jack Reacher novels, the towering, hulking title character is a former military policeman who now roams the United States taking odd jobs. Tom Cruise, who is not 6-foot-3, played Reacher in two theatrical releases: Jack Reacher, released in 2012, and the sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, which came out in 2016.