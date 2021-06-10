Psych 3: Allen Maldonado Joins Peacock Threequel as [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES Ted Prequel Series Ordered at Peacock

Ted Prequel Series Ordered at Peacock MacGruber Series Adds Mickey Rourke to Play Vengeance-Seeking Big Bad

Dulé Hill, meet your latest Psych rival.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Allen Maldonado (black-ish, The Last O.G.) is joining the cast of Psych 3: This Is Gus as the not-so-ex husband of Gus’ future bride, Selene.

As previously reported, the Peacock threequel picks up on the eve of Gus and Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) shotgun wedding and the birth of their first child, “Baby Guster.” However, before the nuptials can go down, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and ‘Groomzilla’ Gus must embark on a mission to track down Selene’s estranged hubby, private eye Alan Decker (played by Maldonado).

The third Psych movie — production of which is currently underway in Vancouver — received an official green light from Peacock last month. The third installment in the franchise follows 2017’s Psych: The Movie and 2020’s Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. The movies, of course, were preceded by Psych‘s eight-season run on USA Network.

In addition to Hill and Rodriguez, franchise vets confirmed to return for Psych 3 include Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernsen.

In an interview with TVLine last summer ahead of Psych 2‘s Peacock premiere, Rodriguez expressed optimism about a potential third movie. “I would love to do another one,” he said. “But, the truth is, the fans are always going to dictate how many of these get made. It will never be us that shut it down. I think we all kind of made that pact like, ‘Who are we kidding? This job changed all of our lives, and none of us would be where we are without it, so we’re never gonna bite the hand that fed us.’ For us, it’s always going to be, ‘OK, wanna do another one? Let’s look at the calendar and figure it out.’ And if we end up giving Peacock a boost, I would think the chances are pretty good.”