Evil Season 2 Promo Teases Vampire Daughter (?!), Leland Being 'Adorable'

Evil keeps hitting close to home for Dr. Kristen Bouchard, as seen in a new promo for Season 2 of the CBS-turned-Paramount+ horror drama.

Whereas the Season 2 trailer released last month was very ethereal and moody, the new promo above is downright visceral — one might say it has a real bite to it — allowing glimpses of many of the scares to come, including one of Kristen’s worst fears as a parent possibly coming true.

Premiering Sunday, June 20 with weekly releases, Season 2 of the series from The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King finds Kristen (played by Katja Herbers) struggling with her darker nature after killing a man, David (Mike Colter) suffering temptation as he gets closer to his ordination, and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) being visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.

Debuting on CBS in September 2019, Evil earned a swift renewal for Season 2 a month later. And yet, due in large part to the pandemic, no new episodes have aired since Season 1 wrapped up in January 2020, nearly a year-and-a-half ago. (Creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King recently dropped fresh Season 2 hints to TVLine’s Kim Roots; click here to get the scoop.)

