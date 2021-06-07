The Neighborhood Season 4: Sitcom Vet Meg DeLoatch Named Showrunner, Writing Staff Set for Major Revamp

CBS comedy The Neighborhood has enlisted sitcom vet Meg DeLoatch (Eve, Family Reunion) to take over as showrunner ahead of its previously ordered Season 4. 2021-22 TV Preview

According to Deadline, which was first to report the news, DeLoatch has released all but one of The Neighborhood‘s veteran writers and will assemble a new writers’ room ahead of the series’ return this fall.

DeLoatch succeeds series creator Jim Reynolds, whose departure was announced in April. At the time, it was reported that Reynolds faced complaints regarding comments and other “race-related issues.” Upon his exit, the EP put out a statement, which read in part, “At this moment, in light of everything going on in the world, I had concluded that I am not the right person to continue to tell these stories. I am excited to see the show thrive and wish everyone involved the very best.”

DeLoatch most recently created Netflix’s Family Reunion, which returned with the first half of its second season on April 5. She will continue to serve as executive producer should the Tia Mowry-Hardrict series continue, but will not maintain showrunning duties.

Prior to Family Reunion, DeLoatch created the UPN comedy Eve, which ran for three seasons between 2003 and 2006. Her extensive resume also includes stints on Family Matters, Malcolm & Eddie, One on One, Raven’s Home and Fuller House.

The Neighborhood revolves around Dave Johnson (New Girl‘s Max Greenfield), a friendly Midwesterner who moves his family into a predominately Black neighborhood in Pasadena, Calif. He quickly realizes that not everyone, including his neighbor Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), is receptive to his extreme earnestness. Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan round out the cast.

The series’ Season 3 finale, which aired May 17, revealed that Gemma was pregnant with Baby No. 2. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-” (read recap).

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8/7c, on CBS. (For a closer look at the Eye network’s fall schedule, click here.)