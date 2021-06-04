HIMYM EP Laments Creative Missteps During Rewatch: 'I'd Love to Go Into Edit Room and Remove Certain Stuff'

How I Met Your Mother co-creator Carter Bays would like a redo — or at least a few hours with Final Cut Pro. Storylines That (Probably) Wouldn't Fly Today

Deep into a full series binge, Bays took to Twitter Friday to express regret over certain creative decisions made on the CBS comedy, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014.

“I won’t go into specifics,” he said, “but I’ll just say I would love to go into an edit room and go George Lucas on this thing, and remove certain stuff I really wish wasn’t in there and I bet nobody would miss.” (Perhaps he, like us, is queasy about how some of the Barney stuff plays in the #MeToo era?)

Bays indicated that his commentary followed a recent viewing of Season 3’s 18th episode, “Rebound Bro,” in which Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney helped sad sack Randy Wharmpess (recurring guest star Will Forte) pick up women at MacLaren’s. In order to improve Randy’s small talk, Barney enlisted the help of a reluctant Robin, threatening to leak a sex tape of the two of them if she didn’t comply.

Bays’ HIMYM rewatch may very well be research for Hulu’s previously announced followup How I Met Your Father. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), the 10-episode offshoot takes place in the near future, as new character Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) tells her son — you guessed it! — the story of how she met his father. The retelling “catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official logline. Bays and fellow HIMYM co-creator Craig Thomas are attached as executive producers.

Have you gone back and rewatched HIMYM in recent years? And is there anything you’d change about it — besides the divisive finale?