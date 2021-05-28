Miles Teller to Replace Armie Hammer as Star of Godfather Making-Of Series

RELATED STORIES Evil's Haunting Season 2 Trailer Is Worth the Wait — Get Its Paramount+ Premiere Date and New 'Time Slot'

Paramount+ is calling upon Miles Teller to do a service for them: The Whiplash actor will now star in the streamer’s limited series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather, replacing Armie Hammer. (Our sister site Variety first reported the news.)

Teller will play film producer Al Ruddy, who helped shepherd the iconic 1972 mob movie to the big screen. The 10-episode limited series will take us behind the scenes of the making of a true Hollywood classic. Nikki Toscano (Hunters) and Michael Tolkin (Escape From Dannemora) will co-write the series, with Toscano serving as showrunner. Teller will be an executive producer as well.

Hammer was cast to play Ruddy in December, but pulled out of the project a month later after sexually explicit messages he allegedly sent were leaked online. The ensuing scandal also led to Hammer being replaced in the cast of the Julia Roberts Starz drama Gaslit, with Dan Stevens taking over his role.

Teller is best known for his film work, including Whiplash and the Divergent series. He’s also set to co-star with Tom Cruise in this year’s blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick. On the small screen, Teller starred in the Amazon limited series Too Old to Die Young, which debuted in 2019.