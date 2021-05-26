TV Ratings: This Is Us and NCIS Finales Lead Tuesday, Fox Goes Low

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s This Is Us closed out Season 5 with 5.1 million total viewers (ticking up week-to-week) and a steady, Tuesday-topping 0.8 demo rating. TVLine readers gave the wedding-themed outing an average grade of “A-“; read our gobs and gobs of unparalleled coverage. This Is Us' New Kate Flash-Forward: All the Clues!

Opening NBC’s night, The Voice (6.5 mil/0.7; TVLine reader grade “B+,” read recap) was down a bit from its previous season finale (7.5 mil/0.9).

Elsewhere:

CBS | NCIS (8.5 mil/0.7; TVLine reader grade “B+”, read recap and get exit news) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.7 mil/0.5) were both steady with their finales, with the former easily delivering Tuesday’s biggest audience. FBI (6.9 mil/0.6) dipped.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to MLB preemptions, The Flash (700K/0.1) and Superman & Lois (820K/0.2, read post mortem) are currently both up in viewers.

FOX | Ouch. Game of Talents closed its freshman run with 1.1 mil and a 0.2 (context: its previous low was 2.2 mil/0.5, leading out of Masked Singer on Wednesdays), while Mental Samurai returned to 1.14 mil and a 0.2 (compared to its previous 1.8 mil/0.5) averages).

ABC | Leading out of Mike Tyson: The Knockout (which averaged 2.6 mil and a 0.5), a special George Floyd-themed Soul of a Nation did 1.4 mil/0..

