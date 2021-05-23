Pink Performs With Her Daughter at 2021 Billboard Music Awards — Watch

RELATED STORIES Alicia Keys Performs Her Early Hits at 2021 Billboard Music Awards — Watch

Alicia Keys Performs Her Early Hits at 2021 Billboard Music Awards — Watch BTS Debuts 'Butter' at 2021 Billboard Music Awards — Watch and Grade It

More than two decades after being named New Female Artist of the Year, Pink returned to the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday as the recipient of this year’s coveted Icon Award.

In addition to accepting the Icon Award, which was presented by Bon Jovi, Pink also treated viewers to a high-flying performance of “Cover Me in Sunshine,” for which she was joined by nine-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart.

Pink then broke away for a stripped-down performance of her new song “All I Know So Far,” before launching into a crowd-pleasing medley of hits like “So What,” “Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” “Who Knew,” “Just Like a Pill” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

This mini concert marked Pink’s first performance on the BBMAs stage since “Just Like Fire” in 2016. Watch it below:

This is Pink’s fourth Billboard Music Award, having previously taken home Top Touring Artist in 2020, Top Country Collaboration (for “Setting the World on Fire” with Kenny Chesney) in 2017, and New Female Artist of the Year in 2000. She has also been nominated for seven other BBMAs, including Female Artist of the Year in 2000 and 2002, and Billboard 200 Album of the Year for Missundaztood in 2002.

Popular on TVline

Other high-profile performers at this year’s Nick Jonas-hosted Billboard Music Awards included Alicia Keys, Ann Nesby, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Graham Coxon, H.E.R., Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jonas Brothers, Karol G, Marshmello, Migos, Sounds of Blackness, SZA, Twenty One Pilots, and The Weeknd.

Your thoughts on Pink’s BBMAs performance? Grade it in the poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.