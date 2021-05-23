BTS Debuts 'Butter' at 2021 Billboard Music Awards — Watch and Grade It

RELATED STORIES Pink Performs With Her Daughter at 2021 Billboard Music Awards — Watch

As far as this year’s BBMAs are concerned, the two Bs stand for BTS and “Butter.” Don’t ask questions, just accept it.

All seven members of the world’s hottest K-pop group — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — took to the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday for the television debut of their second English-language single.

This marks the fourth consecutive year in which BTS has performed at the Billboard Music Awards. The group made its BBMAs debut in 2018 with “Fake Love,” returning to perform “Boy With Luv” alongside Halsey in 2019 and “Dynamite” in 2020.

Watch of BTS’ performance below:

BTS entered this year’s ceremony with four nominations: Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, Top Duo/Group and Top Selling Song (for “Dynamite”). The group has previously taken home six Billboard Music Awards, beginning with Top Social Artist in 2017.

Other high-profile performers at this year’s Nick Jonas-hosted Billboard Music Awards included Alicia Keys, Ann Nesby, Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Graham Coxon, H.E.R., Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jonas Brothers, Karol G, Marshmello, Migos, Pink, Sounds of Blackness, SZA, Twenty One Pilots, and The Weeknd.

Your thoughts on BTS’ BBMAs performance? Grade it in the poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.