Alicia Keys Performs Her Early Hits at 2021 Billboard Music Awards — Watch

Alicia Keys made a major appearance at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards with a few Songs in A Minor.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of that album, which was nominated for R&B/Hip-Hop Album of the Year in 2001, Keys dropped by the 2021 BBMAs to perform a nostalgic medley of hits. The performance was introduced via a dramatic montage, which included gushing praise from famous fan Michelle Obama.

“Do you know my name?” Keys asked the audience before launching into an empowering performance of “A Woman’s Worth.” This segued into “How Come You Don’t Call Me,” followed by “Fallin.'”

Watch Keys’ performance below:

Keys has taken home nine Billboard Music Awards throughout her career, beginning with Female Artist of the Year in 2001, a title she won again in 2004. Her other BBMA wins have included New R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, as well as multiple trophies for “If I Ain’t Got You.” Keys’ three most recent nominations came in 2013 — Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Song for “Girl on Fire” and Top R&B Album for Girl on Fire.

Other high-profile performers at this year’s Nick Jonas-hosted Billboard Music Awards included Ann Nesby, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Graham Coxon, H.E.R., Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jonas Brothers, Karol G, Marshmello, Migos, Pink, Sounds of Blackness, SZA, Twenty One Pilots, and The Weeknd.

Your thoughts on Keys’ BBMAs performance? Grade it in the poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.