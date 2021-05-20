Mysterious Benedict Society: Tony Hale Takes on Dual Role for Disney+ — Watch

Yes, you’re seeing double. What's New on Netflix in May — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

Disney+ on Thursday unveiled the first trailer for The Mysterious Benedict Society (premiering Friday, June 25), which casts Emmy winner Tony Hale as both the eccentric Mr. Benedict and his twin brother, the nefarious Dr. Curtain.

Based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, the live-action adaptation follows four gifted orphans — Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira) and Constance (Marta Kessler) — who are “recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency,” according to the official logline. Together, they must “infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain, appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of the Mysterious Benedict Society must devise a plan to defeat him.”

Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers, The Last Man on Earth), Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy), MaameYaa Boafo (Ramy) and Gia Sandhu (A Simple Favor) round out the ensemble.

MBS marks Hale’s latest foray into children’s television. In addition to creating Peacock’s Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, the Veep vet is voicing Chas Finster in Paramount+’s Rugrats reboot (premiering Thursday, May 27; watch trailer).

The Mysterious Benedict Society launches on the heels of John Stamos’ Big Shot, which wraps its freshman run on June 18. Disney+’s June slate also includes Marvel Studios’ Loki, which bows Wednesday, June 9.

Scroll down for first-look photos from Mysterious Benedict Society