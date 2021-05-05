Loki Moves Up Disney+ Premiere, Will Now Release Episodes on Wednesdays

RELATED STORIES Loki Attempts to Restore Reality in Full Trailer for Disney+ Series — Watch

The wait for Loki‘s small-screen debut just got a little shorter. Originally slated to premiere Friday, June 11, the Marvel Studios series will now drop on Wednesday, June 9, with subsequent episodes also releasing on that day each week.

Series star Tom Hiddleston broke the news himself in the video embedded above, teasing, “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.” (Disney+’s previous Marvel series, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, both unspooled new episodes on Fridays.)

Hiddleston will reprise his MCU role as the titular God of Mischief in the series, which reveals what became of Loki after he snatched the Tesseract and disappeared during Avengers: Endgame. As teased in a previous trailer, Loki is transported to the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority — which protects “the proper flow of time” — where he learns that his interference with the Tesseract broke reality.

Loki‘s cast also includes Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums) as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show), Sophia Di Martino (the U.K.’s Casualty), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) and Richard E. Grant (Downton Abbey).

Though Loki will be the third scripted Marvel Studios series to drop on Disney+, the streamer has several more Marvel projects in the works, including Ms. Marvel (starring newcomer Iman Vellani), Hawkeye (in which Jeremy Renner will return as his MCU arrow-slinger), She-Hulk (led by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany) and Moon Knight (with Star Wars‘ Oscar Isaac in the title role).

