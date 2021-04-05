Loki Attempts to Restore Reality in Full Trailer for Disney+ Series — Watch

RELATED STORIES Marvel's Loki and Animated Star Wars: Bad Batch Get Disney+ Premiere Dates

Marvel's Loki and Animated Star Wars: Bad Batch Get Disney+ Premiere Dates The Right Stuff Cancelled at Disney+

We can now add “punching a hole in reality” to Loki‘s long list of misdeeds.

In a new trailer for Disney+’s next Marvel Studios series, we learn a bit more about what exactly happened when Tom Hiddleston’s title character grabbed that Tesseract and bailed during Avengers: Endgame.

“We protect the proper flow of time,” Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius tells Loki in the video below, welcoming him to the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority. “You picked up the Tesseract, breaking reality. I want you to help us fix it.” (And though Mobius is wise enough not to give Loki a weapon in their quest to restore the timeline, the God of Mischief ends up wielding multiple knives at some point anyway.)

The two-minute promo takes Loki, and his keepers at the TVA, all over time and space, with Loki warning, “It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me. I’m 10 steps ahead of you.”

In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson, Loki‘s cast includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show), Sophia Di Martino (the U.K.’s Casualty), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) and Richard E. Grant (Downton Abbey). The series premieres Friday, June 11.

Check out Loki‘s full-length trailer below, then drop a comment with your early thoughts on the series!