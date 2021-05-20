Grey's Anatomy: Greg Germann Exits as Series Regular Ahead of Season 18

Stop us if you have heard this one (many times) before, Grey’s Anatomy fans, but… the doctor is out.

This particular week, the departing doctor is Tom Koracick, who has been played by Ally McBeal alum Greg Germann for four seasons, the past two as a series regular. How Grey's Has Handled Major Exits

As first reported by our sister site Deadline, Germann is exiting as a series regular ahead of the Season 17 finale (airing Thursday, June 3) — though he could pop up again as a guest star.

His exit coincides with that of Jesse Williams, whose Dr. Jackson Avery is being written out tonight after a 12-year run; read our complete recap.

“Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years,” Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. “We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day – but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!”