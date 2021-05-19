Green Lantern: Jeremy Irvine Eyed to Star as Alan Scott in HBO Max Series

RELATED STORIES Friends Reunion Trailer: First Footage From Special 16 Years in the Making

HBO Max has found its original Green Lantern: Jeremy Irvine (Treadstone) is in talks to play the very first such superhero in the forthcoming series, which will depict the time-tripping adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, our sister site Deadline reports.

Irvine’s character, Alan Scott, predates Hal Jordan as the original Green Lantern and was a member of the Justice Society of America in the DC Comics canon. On the show, Alan is a secretly gay FBI agent in the year 1941.

Irvine joins Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), who was recently tapped to portray the Guy Gardner iteration of the superhero, a hulking mass of masculinity and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism.

Green Lantern — co-written and exec-produced by Arrowverse overlord Greg Berlanti and Arrow/Legends of Tomorrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim — “reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner and half-alien Bree Jarta.” They’ll be joined by other Lanterns — “from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.”

When the ambitious DC superhero project was announced in 2019, Berlanti teased that Green Lantern “promises to be our biggest DC show ever made.”

LEGO Batman Movie scribe Seth Grahame-Smith, who will serve as co-writer/EP alongside Berlanti and Guggenheim, is the showrunner. Additional EPs include Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and David Katzenberg.