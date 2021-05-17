The Resident Renewed for Season 5

The Resident‘s pulse is still plenty strong: Fox’s medical drama has been renewed for Season 5, TVLine has learned.

Per Fox’s just-released 2021-22 schedule, The Resident will maintain its Tuesdays-at-8 perch when it returns for Season 5 this fall. And, as reported earlier Monday, Morris Chestnut — who has played neurosurgeon Barrett Cain since Season 3 — will drop from series regular to recurring status in Season 5, having been cast as the male lead in Fox’s family drama Our Kind of People.

The Resident takes place at Atlanta’s Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, frequently telling stories of doctors’ unethical practices and the profit-over-patient mentality of health care systems. Matt Czuchry (Gilmore Girls) stars as Conrad Hawkins, a strong-willed and often-rebellious Chastain doc, while Emily VanCamp (Revenge) co-stars as nurse practitioner (and Conrad’s now-wife) Nic Nevin.

The cast also includes Manish Dayal (90210) as Devon Pravesh, Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Cosby Show) as AJ “The Raptor” Austin, Bruce Greenwood (American Crime Story) as Randolph Bell and Jane Leeves (Frasier) as Kit Voss.

Thus far in Season 4, Chastain has become a public hospital instead of private, making way for Kit to take over as the new CEO. Conrad and Nic, meanwhile, have married and are expecting a child together, and AJ is coping with the recent departure of colleague and love interest Mina Okafor — played by Shaunette Renée Wilson, who exited the show in April — who returned home to Nigeria to avoid deportation.

The Resident‘s renewal comes one day before its Season 4 finale, airing Tuesday at 8/7c. In the meantime, our 2021 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the show’s pickup.