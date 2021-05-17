Evil Moving From CBS to Paramount+

RELATED STORIES Evil Season 2: EPs Tease That a Main Character Will Seek Exorcism — But Maybe Not the One You Think

If you want more Evil in your life, you may have to fork over some extra cash to get it.

The creepy CBS drama is moving to streamer Paramount+, beginning with the upcoming Season 2, our sister site Variety reports. The news is expected to be officially announced at ViacomCBS’ upfront presentation on Wednesday.

Evil stars Katja Herbers as forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard, who teams up with aspiring priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate supernatural incidents that may be the work of demonic possession. Michael Emerson co-stars as the enigmatic Dr. Leland Townsend, with Christine Lahti playing Kristen’s mother Sheryl.

Debuting on CBS in September 2019, Evil — created by The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King — earned a swift renewal for Season 2 a month later. But no new episodes have aired since Season 1 wrapped up in January 2020, nearly a year and a half ago. Production on Season 2 is well underway, with the season already 12 episodes into filming. (The Kings recently dropped fresh Season 2 hints to TVLine’s Kimberly Roots; click here to get the scoop.)

Evil may be joined on Paramount+ by some fellow CBS veterans: SEAL Team and Clarice are also slated to move to the streamer from CBS if they’re renewed, according to a report last week.

Will you follow Evil to Paramount+? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.