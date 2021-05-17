All Rise Cast Reacts to Cancellation

Two days after CBS cancelled All Rise, several of the show’s stars took to Twitter on Monday to express their gratitude for the legal drama’s storytelling.

“I will dearly miss playing with this amazing bunch of folks, along with the entire company of ⁦@AllRiseCBS⁩,” wrote Marg Helgenberger, who plays Judge Lisa Benner. “I’m proud to have been a part of storytelling that illuminated injustices within the court system & policing.”

Lindsey Gort (aka defense attorney Amy Quinn) quoted Bob Dylan, writing, “‘Come all without, come all within, You’ll not seen nothing like the mighty Quinn.’ I’m so grateful to [have] had the opportunity to play such a strong intelligent character like Amy Quinn for 2 years. I will forever cherish the people and the memories of #AllRise.”

Leading lady Simone Missick has yet to comment on the cancellation.

On Saturday, CBS axed the courtroom drama after just two seasons. The series was overshadowed in recent months by the winter firing of creator/co-showrunner Greg Spottiswood following an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct. Spottiswood first came under fire when several writers of color exited during Season 1 over the series’ depiction of race and gender. Co-showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence now serves as the series’ sole showrunner.

All Rise‘s penultimate episode airs tonight at 9/8c; the season (and now series) finale is slated for Monday, May 24.