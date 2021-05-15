B Positive and United States of AI Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

This bodes well for Drew Dunbar’s kidney transplant: CBS has renewed Chuck Lorre’s B Positive for Season 2, TVLine has learned. Additionally, the Eye network has renewed Lorre’s other freshman sitcom, United States of AI, for a second season. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

B Positive centers on the aforementioned Drew (played by Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with needing a kidney donor. He soon reconnects with Gina Dabrowski (Masters of Sex‘s Annaleigh Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own.

Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell round out the series-regular cast; Briga Heelan, David Anthony Higgins, Darryl Stephens, Linda Lavin and Bernie Kopell recur.

United States of Al, which bowed on April 1, focuses on the friendship between Riley (Enlisted‘s Parker Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir aka “Al” (Rules of Engagement‘s Adhir Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Kelli Goss (The Ranch), Elizabeth Alderfer (Disjointed) and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) co-star.

The renewals for B Positive and United States of AI follow pickups for fellow Lorre-produced sitcoms Bob Hearts Abishola (renewed for Season 3) and Young Sheldon (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7).

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the pickups.