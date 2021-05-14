TV Ratings: Manifest Eyes Low, Mom Hits 8-Week High With Series Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC “bubble” drama Manifest this Thursday drew 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, dipping in the demo to mark a series low. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, Law & Order: SVU (4.3 mil/0.7, read recap) was also down, while Organized Crime (4.3 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up in the demo for the first time since its debut.

Elsewhere:

CBS | The Young Sheldon finale (6.8 mil/0.7; average TVLine reader grade “B+”; read post mortem), United States of Al (5.1 mil/0.6) and Mom‘s series finale (6.1 mil/0.7; reader grade “B,” read post mortems) all rose in the demo, with Mom posting its highest rating since March 4. The B Positive finale (4.3 mil/0.5, reader grade “A”) and Clarice (2.3 mil/0.3) were steady.

THE CW | Walker (904K/0.1) dipped to a new audience low, while Legacies (523K/0.1) added a few eyeballs.

FOX | Last Man Standing (2.2 mil/0.3) and Let’s Be Real (850K/0.2) were steady in the demo.

ABC | Leading out of Grey’s Anatomy oldies-but-goodies (which averaged 2.85 mil and a 0.4), Rebel (2.5 mil/0.3) understandably fell to series lows.

