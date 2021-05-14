Law & Order: Organized Crime Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Final Season Will Air Largely Uninterrupted, to 'Honor' Patient Fans

Looks like Law and Order‘s El and Liv will have a lot more time to sort out their troubled friendship: The SVU spinoff Organized Crime has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The series follows Chris Meloni’s Det. Elliot Stabler in his work with a New York City Police Department task force focused on international, organized crime. Season 2 will air as part of the network’s all-Law & Order Thursdays this fall, with franchise addition Law & Order: For the Defense at 8/7c, followed by SVU at 9 and OC at 10. (Go here to see NBC’s full fall schedule.)

In a call with reporters weeks before the renewal, franchise creator Dick Wolf mentioned that Season 2 likely would consist of three eight-episode arcs, for a total of 24 episodes.

“The first third of the season is The Godfather. The second third is American Gangster. And the last third is Scarface,” Wolf said. “And these villains are going to be really bad guys that give [Stabler] a constant source of energy, outrage, belief in justice and a different way of pursuing criminals than we’ve had before.”

Wolf also addressed the possibility of more SVU/Organized Crime crossover events, which would allow for the possibility of more interaction between Stabler and Mariska Hargitay’s Capt. Olivia Benson.

“We’re going to do it whenever it gives both shows a different way to shine,” Wolf said, adding that he’d likely use as a template the way that his Chicago Fire/P.D./Med shows have handled similar episodes. “And, obviously, there is a portion of the audience that says, ‘Geez, this is frustrating. Why don’t you just put them both on the same show again?’ It’s not exciting. This, to me, is much more engaging.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime, capping a two-part crossover event with SVU, debuted on April 1 to a robust 7.9 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, and through its first five episodes has averaged 5.2 mil and a 0.9 (in Live+Same Day numbers). Out of the 13 dramas NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 4 in the demo (trailing This Is Us, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med).

Do you have thoughts on Organized Crime‘s renewal? Hit the comments below, and let us know!