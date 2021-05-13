Psych 3: This Is Gus a Go at Peacock; Threequel to Feature Wedding, Birth of 'Baby Guster,' Random Pineapple(s)

RELATED STORIES James Roday Details 'Deeply Personal' Decision to Reclaim Birth Name Rodriguez: 'I Want to Be the Most Honest Ally for My Community'

A third Psych movie has been given the go-ahead at Peacock, with James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill on board to reprise their respective roles as Shawn and Gus. The third installment in the franchise follows 2017’s Psych: The Movie and 2020’s Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. The movies, of course, were preceded by Psych‘s eight-season run on USA Network.

Titled Psych 3: This Is Gus, the latest film picks up on the eve of Gus and Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) shotgun wedding and the birth of their first child, “Baby Guster.” Before the nuptials can go down, Shawn and ‘Groomzilla’ Gus must embark on a mission to track down Selene’s estranged husband. Timothy Omundson’s Lassiter, meanwhile, grapples with the future of his career. (Omundson’s real-life recovery from a stroke was written into Lassiter’s storyline in Psych 2.)

Other franchise vets confirmed to return for Psych 3 include Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernsen.

In an interview with TVLine last summer ahead of Psych 2‘s Peacock premiere, Rodriguez expressed optimism about a potential third movie. “I would love to do another one,” he said. “But, the truth is, the fans are always going to dictate how many of these get made. It will never be us that shut it down. I think we all kind of made that pact like, ‘Who are we kidding? This job changed all of our lives, and none of us would be where we are without it, so we’re never gonna bite the hand that fed us.’ For us, it’s always going to be, ‘OK, wanna do another one? Let’s look at the calendar and figure it out.’ And if we end up giving Peacock a boost, I would think the chances are pretty good.”

Production on Psych 3: This Is Gus begins this summer in Vancouver.