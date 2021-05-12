The Chair: Sandra Oh's New Netflix Comedy From GoT Showrunners Gets Premiere Date and... a News Clipping?

Netflix is revealing new details about Sandra Oh‘s forthcoming college-set comedy series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Titled The Chair, the six-episode satire — created and co-written by Benioff’s real-life wife, actress Amanda Peet — finds the Killing Eve star playing the first female and woman of color to head up the English Department at the (fictional) Pembroke University. It’s set to premiere on Aug. 27.

Scroll down to check out the cheeky news clipping announcing the appointment of Oh’s character, Professor Ji-Yoon Kim.

While the series will be Peet’s first as a writer and showrunner, she has two plays under her writer’s belt — The Commons of Pensacola, produced by the Manhattan Theatre Club in 2013, and Our Very Own Carlin McCullough, produced at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse in 2018.

Jay Duplass (Transparent) co-stars in the half-hour series. Peet and Duplass previously worked together on HBO’s Togetherness, which ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2016. The cast also includes Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse and Everly Carganilla.

Oh, meanwhile, is set to begin production on the fourth and final season of Killing Eve. Also, ICYMI, she is never going back to Grey’s Anatomy.