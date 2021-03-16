Killing Eve to End With Season 4; AMC Developing 'Potential Spinoff Ideas'

The Grim Reaper is closing in on Killing Eve: AMC announced Tuesday that the acclaimed thriller’s upcoming fourth season will be its last. There is, however, an asterisk attached to the end date news.

The cabler says it is working with Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films Ltd. to “develop a number of potential spinoff ideas to extend the show’s iconic universe.” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Production on Killing Eve‘s eight-episode farewell season is set to begin in early summer. Continuing the series’ tradition of bringing in a new lead writer every season, Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) will oversee Season 4, following in the footsteps of creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Season 1), Emerald Fennell (Season 2) and Suzanne Heathcote (Season 3).

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” star Sandra Oh said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Jodie Comer, whose role as Oh’s onscreen foil earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series in 2019, added, “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”