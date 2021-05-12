Paris Hilton to Walk Down the Aisle in Peacock Reality Series Paris in Love

RELATED STORIES Demi Lovato to Prove the Existence of Aliens in Unscripted Peacock Series

Simple life, extravagant wedding?

Peacock announced Wednesday that it has handed a series order to Paris in Love (working title), a 13-part docuseries that will follow entrepreneur/activist/DJ Paris Hilton as she prepares to “walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum,” culminating in the big day itself. “From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue, to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see,” according to the official logline.

Of course, Hilton is no stranger to reality television. She co-starred opposite Nicole Richie on The Simple Life, which aired for a combined five seasons on Fox and E!, between 2003 and 2007. In 2020, she was the subject of the YouTube original documentary This Is Paris, which has received nearly 22 million views to date.

In addition to Paris in Love, the fledgling streamer has greenlit two more alternative series: First up is True Story, a six-episode hybrid series in which “everyday Americans sit down with Ed Helms and Randall Park to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories for the first time. As the stories unfold, events are humorously brought to life by a star-studded cast of comedians and actors in heightened, dramatized re-enactments of cinematic proportions.”

Also on tap is The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution (working title), “which will follow momager Jessalynn Siwa and her pop superstar daughter JoJo Siwa as they create and launch a brand new group that will become pop music’s next big sensation.”

Peacock’s unscripted slate also includes the recently announced Unidentified With Demi Lovato (in which Lovato tries to prove the existence of aliens), The End Is Nye (from executive producer Seth MacFarlane and hosted by Bill Nye) and Frogger (a new game show based on the classic arcade game). Premiere dates have not yet been announced.