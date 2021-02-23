Human Frogger Competition, Based on Arcade Game, Ordered at Peacock

RELATED STORIES Craig Robinson-Fronted Sitcom From B99 Boss Ordered to Series at Peacock

If George Costanza was looking for one more reason to get a Peacock subscription, he just found it. The streamer is developing a live-action competition show based on Frogger, the classic arcade game about a frog that just wants to cross the street without getting run over. (Relatable!)

The game show will feature 12 obstacle courses, also known as “crossings,” which will require contestants to “dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos.” According to the official release, contestants will need “skill, strength, strategy and problem-solving smarts” as they compete to become “America’s finest Frogger.” Peacock has ordered 13 hour-long episodes.

For the uninitiated, Frogger was first introduced to the world by Konami in 1981 in the form of a traditional arcade game. The franchise has evolved over the decades, now offering more than 30 titles across multiple platforms. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will executive-produce Frogger for Eureka Productions, in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc.

Those interested in applying to compete on Frogger can visit froggercasting.com. (But be sure to look both ways before clicking the link. We’re still on the information superhighway, after all.)

Your thoughts on Frogger making the leap to TV? Drop ’em in a comment below.