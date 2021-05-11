Modern Family's Sarah Hyland Joins Cast of ABC Fairytale Drama Pilot Epic

Sarah Hyland has left the Modern Family nest… and now she’s flocking back to ABC.

The actress has joined the cast of the Alphabet network’s drama pilot Epic, from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, our sister site Deadline reports. The series is described as a romantic anthology “that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.”

Hyland will play Rose, a princess who’s about to marry her Prince Charming. “But her fairy tale gets upended when he has second thoughts, and trying to preserve her dreams opens her up to an unexpected world,” per the official synopsis. The cast is led by Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), who plays cynical princess Luna, and Eleanor Fanyinka (Holby City), who plays a mysterious character known as The Seer.

Once Upon a Time writer Brigitte Hales created the potential series, with Horowitz and Kitsis joining her as executive producers. The pilot, though, is still in development and is not in consideration for ABC’s fall 2021 slate.

Popular on TVLine

Hyland recently wrapped up an 11-season run as eldest child Haley Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family, which ended its Emmy-winning run last year. Her other TV credits include Shadowhunters, Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival and ABC’s 2017 movie musical version of Dirty Dancing.