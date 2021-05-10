Laverne Cox to Take Over Red Carpet Duties at E!, Replacing Giuliana Rancic

RELATED STORIES Giuliana Rancic Exits E!'s Red Carpet Coverage After Two Decades

Orange Is the New Black alum Laverne Cox is seeing red (carpet).

Cox will host Live From the Red Carpet on E!, taking over for the departing Giuliana Rancic, the network announced Monday.

Cox’s awards-season coverage will begin in 2022. She also will host celebrity-interview specials that will air in the coming year.

“I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years, I would wake up early on awards-show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long,” said Cox via statement. “I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!’s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages, honey.”

Jen Neal, executive vice president, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E!News, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, added via statement: “Laverne Cox is a risk-taker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force… As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Laverne’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”

Rancic announced her departure in an Instagram post Friday, writing, “I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes… To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life.” Rancic’s next projects will include a development deal with NBCUniversal, E!’s parent company.

In addition to Orange Is the New Black, Cox’s TV credits include Doubt, The Mindy Project and Curb Your Enthusiasm. She also will appear in Netflix’s upcoming limited series Inventing Anna.