Mom Sneak Peek: Two and a Half Men's Melanie Lynskey Is AA Newcomer in Series Finale — Watch Video

The ladies of Mom welcome a new (and familiar) addition to their tight-knit group in the May 13 series finale. Mom Series Finale Photos

Two and a Half Men alumna Melanie Lynskey (who most recently guest-starred on fellow Chuck Lorre sitcom Young Sheldon) appears in the above clip as Shannon, an AA newcomer who is reluctant to open up to Bonnie and the gals. “I don’t have anything in common with you guys,” she says. “I mean, you don’t know what real problems are.” The ladies share a good laugh, then fill Shannon in on their lowest points, including Bonnie’s previous estrangement from Christy, and Majorie and Tammy’s respective stints in federal prison.

In the final episode, titled “My Kinda People and the Big To-Do,” Bonnie gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with “difficult news.” Meanwhile, Jill and Andy take another big step in their relationship… which is spoiled in the following photos released ahead of air.

Nowhere to be seen in photos or coming attractions is Anna Faris’ Christy, who left Napa for Washington D.C. in the final season premiere to attend Georgetown Law School. There has been no indication that Faris will return to bid the CBS comedy adieu.

The second-to-last episode of Mom saw Marjorie honored with the Napa Valley Community Hero Award. At the black tie gala, Jill took a test and found out she’s pregnant, and Tammy hit things off with limo driver Clayton. (For a full recap, click here.)

Press PLAY on the video above for a snippet from Mom, then hit the comments with your hopes for the series finale.