TV Ratings: Magnum P.I. Dips With Finale, Dynasty Returns Low

In the latest TV show ratings, Magnum P.I. — leading out of a Kids Say the Darndest Things rerun (3 mil/0.3) — wrapped its third season with 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, dipping to series lows with a weaker lead-in.

Closing out CBS’ night, Blue Bloods (5.7 mil/0.4) was steady and copped Friday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Charmed (416K/0.1; read post mortem) added a few eyeballs with its move to Friday. Dynasty (294K/0.0) opened its new season with series lows; TVLine readers gave the Season 4 premiere an average grade of “A.”

ABC | Shark Tank did 3.5 mil and a 0.5.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.6) ticked up and led Friday in the demo.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.1 mil/0.3) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.