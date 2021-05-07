Dynasty Season 4: Who's in the Casket? Plus More Premiere Qs Answered

RELATED STORIES Charmed Actress Breaks Down the Powerful Parallel Between Josefina's Magic and Her Transgender Identity

Charmed Actress Breaks Down the Powerful Parallel Between Josefina's Magic and Her Transgender Identity Supergirl: Azie Tesfai Suits Up as Guardian -- Here's Your First Look

Dynasty returned on Friday with the first of what should have been last season’s closing episodes — which feels appropriate, as it set the stage for some finale-level drama.

Let’s begin with the four words on every fan’s mind: Who’s in the casket? Friday’s premiere began with a six-month flash forward, during which Fallon was shown paying her respects at someone’s funeral.

“We know it’s definitely not Fallon,” showrunner Josh Reims tells TVLine of the corpse in question. “As the season progresses, we’ll see a few more people at the funeral to rule them out. We’ll find out in Episode 13 whose funeral it is.” If the season airs without a break, which is currently the plan, that big reveal will arrive on Friday, July 30. A nice summer treat!

Now for a slightly more pressing matter: Is there any hope for Blake and Cristal’s toxic marriage now that he knows about her affair with Father Collins, and she about his with Laura Van Kirk? That depends on your definition of the word “hope.”

“In some ways, we’re making them stronger than ever this season,” Reims says. “Obviously there will be ups and downs, but you’ll see them working together more than they have in the past. Toxic is not an incorrect word, but I think the audience will be rooting for them.”

Popular on TVLine

Meanwhile, you can expect to see a lot more of Ryan (aka “Scorpio”), who surprised Sam in Atlanta this week, raising a few red flags in the process.

“My big panic was that all these actors we had in the last two episodes wouldn’t be available when we restarted, but we were able to lock [Lachlan Buchanan] down for a bunch of episodes,” Reims says. “He and Sam do have a relatively long relationship story, though everything will of course blow up in its lovely Dynasty way. It involves a strip club, that’s all I can say.”

And with Anders closer than ever to uncovering the truth about Adam’s sordid past, the estranged Carrington came (mostly) clean to Kirby in a moment of desperation.

“It does make her look at him a little differently, but what I like about that couple is that they’re two equally damaged people,” Reims says. “Whereas some characters would hear that and say they never want to speak to him again, Kirby understands that everyone has demons. She doesn’t react as if she’s horrified, which is a twist on what you’d expect. She also goes on a pretty crazy path herself this season.”

Next week’s episode gives us Fallon and Liam’s long-awaited nuptials, and if tonight’s closing scene was any indication, Trixie’s brother Evan is going to make it an affair to remember.

Your thoughts on Dynasty‘s fourth season premiere? Grade it via our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.