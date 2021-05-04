The Irregulars Cancelled at Netflix

The Irregulars have solved their last case. Netflix has cancelled the Sherlock Holmes-adjacent drama after one season, Deadline reports. What's New on Netflix in May — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

Set in Victorian London, the short-lived series focused on a gang of troubled street teens who were manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Dr. John Watson (The Witcher‘s Royce Pierreson) and his mysterious business partner, Sherlock Holmes (played by Killing Eve‘s Henry Lloyd-Hughes). The young ensemble included Thaddea Graham (The Letter for the King) as Bea, McKell David (Black Mirror) as Spike; Jojo Macari (Sex Education) as Billy and Darcy Shaw (The Bay) as Bea’s sister Jessie.

TVLine readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “B.” All eight episodes dropped March 26.

The Irregulars is the latest in a string of Netflix cancellations, following The Duchess, Hoops, Queen Sono, The Order and Away. Additional originals set to end include Castlevania (which drops its fourth and final season on May 13) and The Last Kingdom (which will wrap with Season 5).

Fans of the elusive Sherlock Holmes will soon have to look elsewhere for their Victorian mystery fix: In addition to pink-slipping The Irregulars, Netflix is foregoing the rights to all four seasons of the acclaimed Sherlock (starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman) as of May 14.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Irregulars‘ demise. Are you sad that there won’t be a Season 2?