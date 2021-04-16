TVLine Items: Castlevania Cancelled, The Boys Spinoff Casting and More

Castlevania is coming to an end at Netflix: The anime series will conclude with the upcoming fourth season, premiering Thursday, May 13, the streamer announced on Friday. However, our sister site Deadline reports that Netflix is eyeing a new series set in the same universe, featuring a new cast of characters.

Inspired by the classic video game, Castlevania is described as “a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself.”

Watch a teaser for the show’s swan song:

This is where it all started. The final season of Castlevania arrives May 13. pic.twitter.com/sLqWjJxjoA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 16, 2021

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Boys‘ college-set spinoff has added Reina Hardesty (The Flash, Brockmire) to its cast, our sister site Variety reports.

* Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) has joined HBO’s forthcoming series The Last of Us, playing the younger brother of Pedro Pascal’s character, per Deadline.

* The Sinner has added Frances Fisher (Titanic) to its Season 4 cast, Variety reports, with her joining Bill Pullman and Alice Kremelberg.

* The Young and the Restless has tapped Karla Mosley (The Bold and the Beautiful) to temporarily play the role of Amanda while her portrayer Mishael Morgan is on leave following an eye injury, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* HBO Max’s ballroom competition series Legendary will return for Season 2 on Thursday, May 6. Guest judges include Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Amiyah Scott, Nicco Annan, Normani, Adam Lambert and Demi Lovato.

* Mr Inbetween‘s third and final season will premiere Tuesday, May 25 at 10/9c on FX.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?