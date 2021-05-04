Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati on Burgess and Ruzek: 'They're Endgame'

RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo, EP Preview Stella's Intense Shift: 'We Wanted to Throw Everything at Her'

Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo, EP Preview Stella's Intense Shift: 'We Wanted to Throw Everything at Her' Chicago Med Casts All American Vet Asjha Cooper as Med Student With Surprise Connection to [Spoiler]

Kim Burgess has a huge decision to make on Chicago P.D. This Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 10/9c) will see the Intelligence cop think seriously about who will become Makayla’s custodial guardian in the event that something happens to her.

It’s a heavy choice to make, and one that is exacerbated by the fact that she has such a high-risk job. As Burgess contemplates a decision that may affect Makayla’s future, we’re also going to see her try to figure out the work-life balance. At least she has a great support system, which includes her mentor Platt and, yes, even Ruzek.

Despite the pair being out of sorts in recent weeks — Burgess questioned Ruzek’s character, and he didn’t take kindly to that — Marina Squerciati, who plays Burgess, says they still have each other’s back.

“He’s pushing me off because he’s angry with me, so there’s an iceberg between us right now,” she tells TVLine. “But I like to think that no matter who’s mad at who in our relationship, there’s this epic foundation that you can’t crack. We’re endgame.” (They really need to get it together, though!)

Popular on TVline

Expect at least one major “Burzek” moment during the hour. For those hoping to see Burgess and Halstead really interact, however, you’re out of luck. As you’ll recall, both characters have rarely shared significant screen time and appear to be virtual strangers, despite working together for years.

Squerciati notes that there’s no bad blood between the two, and that their lives are just focused on different things (like Burgess’ adoption of Makayla, and Halstead taking a huge leap forward with Upton).

“I think they have a good working relationship,” she explains. “But I also think that, at least right now, Jay and Kim are just not a compatible duo… When you split the line of who’s Team [Police] Reform, it’s more Jay, Kevin and Kim, and then Upton and Ruzek and Voight are able to go rogue. So I do think [Halstead and Burgess] have that in common.”