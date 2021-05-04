Big Sky Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

The doors of Dewell and Hoyt Private Investigations will remain open for the foreseeable future: ABC has renewed Big Sky for Season 2, TVLine has learned. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

The drama, in which Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick play Montana PIs, currently is more than halfway through its inaugural season. It has distinguished itself among broadcast dramas with its willingness to off major characters with little lead-up: Ryan Phillippe’s Cody was murdered with nearly no preamble in the series premiere, and Victoria Mahaffey’s Helen and John Carrol Lynch’s Legarski both met their ends — neither naturally — as the season progressed.

Through 13 episodes, Big Sky is averaging 3.7 million weekly viewers and nearly a 0.6 rating (in Live+Same Day numbers). Among the eight dramas ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 4 in the demo (trailing only Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Good Doctor) and fifth in total audience.

Executive producer Elwood Reid (The Bridge, The Chi) will serve as showrunner for Season 2.

Big Sky airs Tuesdays at 10/9c.

What do you think about Big Sky‘s renewal? And what direction do you think the story will take in Season 2? Sound off in the comments!