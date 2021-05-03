TV Ratings: NCIS: Los Angeles Rises, CW Slips With Sunday Change-Up

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol drew 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, dipping week-to-week yet still leading Sunday in the demo; read recap. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Bookending the singing competition, AFV (4.6 mil/0.5) was also down while The Rookie (3.9 mil/0.5) copped its third-largest audience of the season and was steady in the demo.

Elsewhere:

CBS | 60 Minutes led Sunday in viewers (with 7.3 mil). Back from month-long breaks, The Equalizer (7 mil/0.6) and NCIS: New Orleans (4.8 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, while NCIS: Los Angeles (5.5 mil/0.6) ticked up.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow opened Season 6 with series lows (460K/0.1), but an average TVLine reader grade of “A-“; read our post mortem. Now airing an hour later, Batwoman (381K/0.1, read post mortem) hit and tied series lows.

NBC | Zoey’s Playlist (1.2 mil/0.3) was steady, while Good Girls (1.4 mil/0.3, read recap) dipped.

Popular on TVLine

FOX | Bless the Harts (580K0.2) and Family Guy (1.1 mil/0.4) dipped, while The Great North (930K/0.3) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!