Leverage: Redemption: The Con Is (Back) On in First Revival Teaser — Plus, Get IMDb TV Premiere Date

The Grifter, the Hitter, the Hacker and the Thief are joined by a Fixer and a Maker in the first teaser for IMDb TV’s Leverage: Redemption revival series.

As announced on Monday at Amazon’s first NewFronts presentation, Leverage: Redemption will premiere on IMDb TV (Amazon Prime’s free streaming service) Friday, July 9, with the first of eight episodes; another eight episodes will follow in the fall. 'Leverage: Redemption' Revival Photos

In this new iteration of TNT’s five-season caper drama, the Leverage crew — grifter Sophie Devereaux (played by Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) — have watched the world change over the last eight years. Since their last job, it’s become easier (and sometimes legal) for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way.

To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson (Falling Skies‘ Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon of The CW’s Charmed), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics… and getting into trouble.

Guest stars for Season 1 of the revival, meanwhile, include Buffyverse vet James Marsters as a slick country club hustler who uses his conning of wealthy members to fund a much darker criminal enterprise.

IMDb TV is Amazon’s free streaming service, on which you can currently watch the original Leverage series.

