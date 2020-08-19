Leverage Revival Adds Charmed Alum as Hardison's Hacker Sister

RELATED STORIES Leverage Team Looks Sharp (and Safe) in BTS Photo From Revival

Leverage Team Looks Sharp (and Safe) in BTS Photo From Revival Alex Rider Spy Novel Adaptation Gets U.S. Home on IMDb TV

IMDb TV‘s Leverage revival has added to the mix a second hacker who shares the same particular set of skills as her brother.

TVLine has learned that Aleyse Shannon (formerly of The CW’s Charmed) has joined the revival’s cast in the series regular role of Hardison’s sister, Breanna Casey.

Described as “sarcastic and intelligent,” Breanna’s skills include being a genius mechanical engineer and making social hacking and social media manipulation look like child’s play. Having landed in the foster system following her parents’ tragic car accident, Breanna got lucky by finding a home with Nana, where as a “bonus” she acquired big brother Alec (played by Aldis Hodge, who will only recur in the revival).

Hardison at the time reached out to the scared 10-year old by teaching her computers and hacking. Now, as Breanne trains in new skills with the other Leverage team members, she will need to learn to embrace and trust her new family.

The synopsis for the new Leverage, which started production this month in New Orleans, reads: “The rich and powerful take what they want… and the Leverage team is back to take them down! Sophie Devereaux/The Grifter (played by Gina Bellman), Parker/The Thief (Beth Riesgraf), Eliot Spencer/The Hitter (Christian Kane) and Alec Hardison/The Hacker have watched the world change over the last eight years. It’s become easier – and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. Sadly down one team member (Timothy Hutton will not be back as Nate), they find new blood in Harry Sullivan (Falling Skies‘ Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career.

In this new world, the team will use their collective skills to take down a new kind of villain. “From the man who created an opioid crisis from the comfort of his boardroom, to the woman who prefers to deport workers instead of paying them, to the shadowy security firm that helps hide dangerous secrets for a price, when someone needs help, we provide… Leverage.”

IMDb TV is Amazon’s free streaming service, on which you can currently watch the original Leverage series.